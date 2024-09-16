Top track

Death Goals - Shrike

Tunic + Death Goals

New Cross Inn
Mon, 16 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Real Life Presents

Tunic

Brooding noise-rock from Winnipeg

https://linktr.ee/tunic

Death Goals

Queer hardcore forever

https://www.deathgoals.com/

Lugosi

Dirty paris mathcore

https://linktr.ee/lugosimusic

Cainhurst

Southwest vampires, screamoviol...

14+ (under 16s to be accompanied)
Lineup

1
Tunic, Death Goals, LUGOSi and 1 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

