DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Keele + The Pighounds

Goldener Salon
Wed, 26 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Musikalisch geprägt als myspace-Generation vom Sound der US-Hardcore/Punk/Emo-Szene, entdecken Keele später ihr Faible für deutsche Bands wie Tomte, Kettcar, Escapado, Captain Planet, Muff Potter oder Herrenmagazin, die sie bis heute inspirieren.

Das posi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Pighounds

Venue

Goldener Salon

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.