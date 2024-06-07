Top track

You Look Good in Neon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Silverada (formerly Mike & the Moonpies) w/ The Weary Boys & Rattlesnake Milk

Radio East
Fri, 7 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$28.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

You Look Good in Neon
Got a code?

About

Evolution. It's what keeps the best bands afloat — song after song, show after show, record after record.

Mike Harmeier was still in his early 20s when he formed Mike and the Moonpies. From the start, they were the definition of a workingman's country b...

All ages
Presented by Radio East.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Silverada, The Weary Boys, Rattlesnake Milk

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.