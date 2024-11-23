DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Clause are a four-piece from Birmingham who bring together the swagger of the 60s, the rolling groove of the 80s and the riotous verve and attitude of the 90s. Pearce Macca (front man), Niall Fennell (drummer) Jonny Fyffe (bassist) and Liam Deakin (gui...
