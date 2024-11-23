Top track

The Clause

Green Door Store
Sat, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£15.87

About

The Clause are a four-piece from Birmingham who bring together the swagger of the 60s, the rolling groove of the 80s and the riotous verve and attitude of the 90s. Pearce Macca (front man), Niall Fennell (drummer) Jonny Fyffe (bassist) and Liam Deakin (gui...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lout Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Clause

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity
