SNAYX

The Boileroom
Fri, 26 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£17

About Snayx

Seaford duo SNAYX describes their music as “the sound of a Boeing 747 powered by bass and Buckfast tonic wine”, pulling in elements of punk, grime, dance and drill for their distinct take on alt-rock.

Event information

SNAYX were formed from a mosh pit. Sure, the Brighton & Sheffield based trio have been in other bands before, dabbling in everything from indie rock to ska, but those groups never incited the communal carnage that Charlie Herridge, Ollie Horner and Lai...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Snayx

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

