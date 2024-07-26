DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Seaford duo SNAYX describes their music as “the sound of a Boeing 747 powered by bass and Buckfast tonic wine”, pulling in elements of punk, grime, dance and drill for their distinct take on alt-rock.
SNAYX were formed from a mosh pit. Sure, the Brighton & Sheffield based trio have been in other bands before, dabbling in everything from indie rock to ska, but those groups never incited the communal carnage that Charlie Herridge, Ollie Horner and Lai...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.