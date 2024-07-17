DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

George Ducas

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 17 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $32.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

George Ducas live at Eddie's Attic!

It isn’t often a country singer has the rock-solid guts of Dust Bowl reveries, the jacked-up locomotion of the early Bakersfield country sound and the more modern-minted energy of Los Angeles’ honky-tonk hijinks all rol...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

