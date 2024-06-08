DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

8 TIL LATE curates: Summer Day Party

Brixton Jamm
Sat, 8 Jun, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

London DJ collectives 8 TIL LATE and Group Hug come together to take over Brixton Jamm for the 8 TIL LATE curates: Summer Day Party. Expect a mix of house, bass, disco and breaks all day long. We'll be inside and outside, rain or shine.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.
Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open2:00 pm
800 capacity

