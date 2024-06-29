DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Combo Daguerre, Glockabelle

The Sultan Room
Sat, 29 Jun, 7:00 pm
Combo Daguerre celebrates Barbès Records 20th anniversary and the release of its debut album "Fracassines".

With very special guest and fellow proponent of twisted francophoniac experiments, Glockabelle.

Valid identification is required for entry. Accept...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Glockabelle, Combo Daguerre

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
280 capacity

