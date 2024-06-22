Top track

DJ Lag & Mr Nation Thingz - Hade Boss (feat. K.C Driller)

A Night Of Gqom with DJ LAG

Kaldis Rooftop
Sat, 22 Jun, 9:00 pm
DJWashington D.C.
From $18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About DJ Lag

At the forefront of South Africa’s gqom movement, DJ Lag has established himself as an innovator. Gqom is known for its minimal, raw beats that don’t subscribe to the classic four-to-the-floor pattern; as well as hypnotic basslines and darkened melodies no Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

DJ Lag of the South African coastal city of Durban, pioneered the sound that would come to be known as gqom – a Zulu word meaning drum or hit.

June 22nd, we welcome you to The. House Of Piano presented Soweto Global where the rhythm of South Africa mee...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soweto Global
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Lag

Venue

Kaldis Rooftop

918 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

