At the forefront of South Africa’s gqom movement, DJ Lag has established himself as an innovator. Gqom is known for its minimal, raw beats that don’t subscribe to the classic four-to-the-floor pattern; as well as hypnotic basslines and darkened melodies no
DJ Lag of the South African coastal city of Durban, pioneered the sound that would come to be known as gqom – a Zulu word meaning drum or hit.
June 22nd, we welcome you to The. House Of Piano presented Soweto Global where the rhythm of South Africa mee...
