DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Left At Wall Film Screening, Show and Q&A.

The Bill Murray
Sat, 21 Sept, 3:00 pm
FilmLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Left At Wall is the debut feature film from Ron Placone!

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XGAVcHF8LZo

John Saber is a struggling Hollywood writer in constant competition with his Wall Street investor brother, Don. After learning about Don’s lates...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open2:30 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.