Last Nubian - in da morning/shaka (feat. Achanté)

Last Nubian Live Show

Peckham Levels
Fri, 12 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Last Nubian - in da morning/shaka (feat. Achanté)
About

Expect a crossover of Jazz and House/Brokenbeat from The Last Nubian band. Plus selections of House, Funky, Soul & Brokenbeat from DJs before and after.

Over the past few years Last Nubian (real name Tre Wright) has been quietly making a name for himself...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peckham Levels.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Last Nubian, Saige Sounds, Beringei

Venue

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

