DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Midnight Train

Rich Mix
Sat, 29 Jun, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Calling all music lovers and body groovers, hop on the Midnight Train to experience grassroots and modern remixes across the 90s/00s eras of R&B, hip-hop, Neo soul, dancehall, disco, UKG and everything in between.

Join the Midnight Familia as they bring y...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Alias LDN
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Rich Mix

35-47 Bethnal Green Rd, London E1 6LA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.