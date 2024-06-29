DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Calling all music lovers and body groovers, hop on the Midnight Train to experience grassroots and modern remixes across the 90s/00s eras of R&B, hip-hop, Neo soul, dancehall, disco, UKG and everything in between.
Join the Midnight Familia as they bring y...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.