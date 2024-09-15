DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LuAnna: The Big Blow Off

Troxy
Sun, 15 Sept, 10:30 am
PodcastLondon
From £51.56
Show times are 11:30am-2:30pm.

LuAnna: The Big Blow Off

Hold on to your granny pants, dust of those dancing shoes, and warm up those vocal chords….LuAnna are putting on a party and EVERYONE’s invited!! Trail-blazers in their field, Luisa and Anna are sha...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by LuAnna Productions.
£
Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open10:30 am
