Raue / Cheerleader Roadkill / Double Identity

Cobra Lounge
Tue, 7 May, 6:00 pm
r uː eɪ Our songs are a paradox of ineffability www.rauemusic.com

Riot Fest presents...

Raue
w/ special guests Cheerleader Roadkill and Double Identity

$19.75 ADV // $24.72 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.

All Ages
Riot Fest presents...
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Double Identity, Raue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

