Tummyache "Egosystem" Album Launch Party

The Old Blue Last
Fri, 10 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

SCREAM/SHOUT#026: Hot off the back of two roaring tours, Tummyache lands back in London for a special evening, celebrating the launch of their new album "Egosystem" with grunge legends Jar Of Blind Flies and good friends Slunk with a blinding solo set. Not...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Scream/Shout.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jar of Blind Flies, Tummyache

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

