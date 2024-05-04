Top track

SELENA's Bottomless Tribute

Vauxhall Food & Beer Garden
Sat, 4 May, 5:00 pm
Food & drinkLondon
On Saturday 4th May, the Vauxhall Food and Beer Garden is transforming into a full-blown Tejano fiesta from 5pm to 10pm. We're celebrating 30 years of Selena's iconic album 'Amor Prohibido' and trust us, this Queen of Tex-Mex definitely deserves a party fi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Latino Life.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Vauxhall Food & Beer Garden

6a South Lambeth Place, Lambeth, London, SW8 1SP, United Kingdom
Doors open5:00 pm

