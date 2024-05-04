DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
On Saturday 4th May, the Vauxhall Food and Beer Garden is transforming into a full-blown Tejano fiesta from 5pm to 10pm. We're celebrating 30 years of Selena's iconic album 'Amor Prohibido' and trust us, this Queen of Tex-Mex definitely deserves a party fi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.