DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bal Grec Arménien

La Marbrerie
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
GigsMontreuil
€11.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Café grec, turc, arménien ou libanais ? On s’en fiche, ce soir, les chants ont décidé de se rencontrer, les mélodies et danses traditionnelles de deux cultures si proches et si variées vont vibrer ensemble, en allant taquiner un peu leurs amis de la région...

Tout public
Présenté par La Marbrerie.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.