STILL NIGHT
Scritto, diretto e interpretato da Gemma Brockis e Silvia Mercuriali
Sound design: Lewis Gibson
Una produzione Berlin, Nevada
Co-prodotto da Museum of Art of Kochi (JP)
Funded by The Arts Council of England
Still Night si svolge in forma...
