Still Night

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli
Sat, 8 Jun, 8:30 pm
TheatreMilano
€17.25
About

STILL NIGHT

Scritto, diretto e interpretato da Gemma Brockis e Silvia Mercuriali

Sound design: Lewis Gibson

Una produzione Berlin, Nevada

Co-prodotto da Museum of Art of Kochi (JP)

Funded by The Arts Council of England

Still Night si svolge in forma...

Aperto a chiunque
Presentato da FringeMI Festival.

Venue

Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli

Viale Pasubio, 5, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

