Nox Novacula - Against the Wall

SYNTHICIDE: Nox Novacula, Medium

TV Eye
Fri, 16 Aug, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$21.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Emanating from the pallid, meager cemetery known as Seattle, Washington, Nox Novacula assumed the form of flesh in 2017 in an attempt to spread their hymns of gothic rock n’ roll to the unassuming masses. Nox Novacula breathes a breath of cold, dead air ov...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Nox Novacula, Medium

TV Eye

1647 Weirfield Street, Queens, New York 11385, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

