DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Linkin Park -- An Orchestral Rendition (2nd date)

The Steel Yard
Thu, 22 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

***

Thank you for insane demand for our 16-piece orchestral rendition of Linkin Park. We sold out our first date in under 2 hours yesterday!

After deliberating with the orchestra and venue, we are now able to proudly add a second date on Thursday 22nd A...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.