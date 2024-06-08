DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Levels House Party

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 8 Jun, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$20.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About LEVELS

Levels House Party brings you a night of non-stop throwback electro-pop bangers straight out of the party scenes of your favorite college movies. Come dance your face off to everything from the best Avicii and David Guetta remixes to Ke$ha, LMFAO, and Cobr Read more

Event information

Levels House Party - Throwback Electro-Pop Bangers - Live at LPR on Saturday, June 8th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

11:00 PM doors | 11:30 PM party (21+)

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LEVELS

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

