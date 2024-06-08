DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Levels House Party brings you a night of non-stop throwback electro-pop bangers straight out of the party scenes of your favorite college movies. Come dance your face off to everything from the best Avicii and David Guetta remixes to Ke$ha, LMFAO, and Cobr
Levels House Party - Throwback Electro-Pop Bangers - Live at LPR on Saturday, June 8th, 2024
Proof of vax is NOT required for this event
11:00 PM doors | 11:30 PM party (21+)
More shows at http://LPR.com
