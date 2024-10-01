Top track

Someone Else Is in Control

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Mystery Lights

The Jazz Cafe
Tue, 1 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Someone Else Is in Control
Got a code?

About

FORM Presents

THE MYSTERY LIGHTS

+ Special Guests

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Mystery Lights

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.