Bitchin Bajas, Model Home

Quarry House Tavern
Tue, 11 Jun, 8:30 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$26.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tuesday, June 11th 2024
Bitchin Bajas + Model Home
8:30PM - $20 - All Ages

BITCHIN BAJAS
Chicago, IL
https://bitchinbajas.bandcamp.com/

Chicago trio Bitchin Bajas make hypnotic instrumental music with a delicate balance of synthesizer and non-ele...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bitchin Bajas

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open8:30 pm

