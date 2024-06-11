DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tuesday, June 11th 2024
Bitchin Bajas + TBA
8:30PM - $20 - All Ages
BITCHIN BAJAS
Chicago, IL
https://bitchinbajas.bandcamp.com/
Chicago trio Bitchin Bajas make hypnotic instrumental music with a delicate balance of synthesizer and non-electronic...
