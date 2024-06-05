DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Western Wednesday ft. JP Chablis and Jake Luna

Skylark Lounge
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsDenver
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Western Wednesday

ft. JP Chablis and Jake Luna

Come enjoy live Country & Western classics from local singers, pickers and players! The first Wednesday of every month, expect beer drinking, two-stepping and maybe a tear or two…

Doors at 7:30, show at 8:3...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Skylark Lounge.
Lineup

Venue

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

