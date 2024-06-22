Top track

The Chainsmokers & Cheyenne Giles - Make Me Feel

Cheyenne Giles

Electric Hotel Nightclub
Sat, 22 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Born & bred in San Diego, Cheyenne Giles exploded into the dance music scene in 2018 with friend and collaborator knock2. Creating a unique sound heard in originals and remixes alike, healways delivers a dose of his “Big Room Bounce” energy. In 2019, Cheye...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Electric Hotel.
Venue

Electric Hotel Nightclub

222 West Ontario Street, Chicago, Illinois 60654, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

