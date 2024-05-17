DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Market HallPass: A Monthly Concert Series

Market Halls - Oxford Street
Fri, 17 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Embark on a global journey with our monthly pass: enjoy live music, drinks, and cuisine from all around the world! Tickets include:

• £20 food & drink voucher from Market Halls
• Show entry to see the world's finest emerging musical artists of varying g...

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Allexa Nava, Muze Collective, Noga Ritter

Venue

Market Halls - Oxford Street

9 Holles Street, Westminster, London, W1G 0BD, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

