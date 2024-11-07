Top track

Spongebob

Empress Of

fabric
Thu, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pitchfork London Presents

EMPRESS OF

+ TATYANA

+ Special Guests

Pitchfork Festival London is part of Bershka Music, in collaboration with DICE.

This is a 19+ event.
Presented by Pitchfork Festival London.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tatyana, Empress Of

Venue

fabric

Charterhouse St, London EC1M 6HJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

