Luck Juice

The Victoria
Sat, 11 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Get ready For Luck Juice at the Victoria, featuring the best up and coming music from women, non binary and those other marginalised! Our festival is a powerhouse celebration of women, non-binary and others who are redefining the soundscape, and you won't...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Middle Dune Music
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

