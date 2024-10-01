Top track

KEIN BOCK

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Luvre47

Uebel & Gefährlich
Tue, 1 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

KEIN BOCK
Got a code?

About

AGB via www.kj.de

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von Karsten Jahnke Konzertdirektion GmbH x dq agency.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LUVRE47

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.