Pitchfork Avant-Garde 2024 - Jour 3 - Samedi

Café de la Danse, Badaboum, PopUp!, Supersonic, Supersonic Records, La Mécanique Ondulatoire
Sat, 9 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsParis
€27.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

PITCHFORK AVANT-GARDE

1 pass - 6 salles - 18 artistes

QUARTIER DE BASTILLE | 19h00 - 23h00

Café de la Danse, le Badaboum, le PopUp!, le Supersonic Records, La Mécanique Ondulatoire, le Supersonic.

.

Le Pitchfork Music Festival est de retour pour sa tr...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Pitchfork Festival France.
Lineup

2
Snow Strippers, Elsy Wameyo, Sword II and 2 more

Venue

Café de la Danse, Badaboum, PopUp!, Supersonic, Supersonic Records, La Mécanique Ondulatoire

Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

