The Friends Quiz

Market House
Fri, 2 Aug, 6:00 pm
SocialLondon
£7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
How you doin’? Ready for the ULTIMATE Friends Quiz?

We are bringing New York to the heart of Brixton! Take a trip down memory lane as we revisit some of sitcoms finest moments..

Grab your mates and get stuck in.

❤️ Big Prizes for 1st and 2ndteam!

❤️ Ma...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Market House.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Market House

Top Floor, 443 Coldharbour Ln, London SW9 8LN, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
350 capacity

