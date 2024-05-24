DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Universo (Lucho SSJ and special guests)

El Sol
Fri, 24 May, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
From €15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Universo está de vuelta en Madrid presentando el primer Showcase de la gira de Lucho SSJ. Además contaremos con invitados especiales que aún no podemos revelar. ¿Aún no sabes que es universo?

Echa un ojo a nuestro instagram @universoevent

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sol y Universo
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lucho SSJ

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:30 am

