KOTU PRESENTS: PUREMALICE

The Kingsland
Sun, 19 May, 6:00 pm
$13.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
PERFORMANCES FROM HCM, ACTIVE JUNKIES, TRILLBOYZPOSSE, GRAVE718, 7SLAUGHTERS, PRAYITDONTJAM, PISTOLERO2K AND TRISDOXX. SOUNDS BY MULLETBOY. HOSTED BY GOODHITS. PRESENTED BY KOTU. 16+. 6 - 10:30 PM.

This is an 16+ event
KOTU / GOODHITS
HCM

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

