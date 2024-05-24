DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
You're all invited to join our Sorority, meet us at Rescue Rooms!
FANDOM DJs & PERFORMERS: Our DJs will be playing all your favourite makeup, breakup and f*ck-it-up anthems! Expect to hear music from Lana Del Rey, boygenius, Olivia Rodrigo, Maisie Peters...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.