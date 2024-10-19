Top track

Silvestre y La Naranja - Sos Todo Lo Que Está Bien

Silvestre y La Naranja en Valencia

Sala Jerusalem
Sat, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsValencia
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La banda argentina Silvestre y La Naranja regresa a Europa y presenta su primer concierto en Valencia.

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal. De 16 a 18 años con autorización.

Organizado por Get In España.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Silvestre y La Naranja

Venue

Sala Jerusalem

Carrer del Convent de Jerusalem, 55, 46007 València, Valencia, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

