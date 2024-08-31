Top track

Apparat - Goodbye (with Soap & Skin)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

APPARAT (DJ) + IL QDT - LETZ FESTIVAL 2024

Anfiteatro Romano Baravai
Sat, 31 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsTerni
€33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Apparat - Goodbye (with Soap & Skin)
Got a code?

About

APPARAT (DJ) + IL QUADRO DI TROISI

@baravai - Anfiteatro Romano

Da quasi due decenni, Sascha Ring aka Apparat è uno dei protagonisti di spicco della musica elettronica in Germania. Con instancabile curiosità, esplora le possibilità di combinare suoni pro...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Baravai - Anfiteatro Romano

Lineup

Il Quadro di Troisi, Apparat

Venue

Anfiteatro Romano Baravai

Via del Vescovado, 7, 05100 Terni TR, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.