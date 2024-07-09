Top track

Cisco Swank

Ninety One Living Room
Tue, 9 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cisco Swank (Francisco Haye) is a multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and producer from Brooklyn, NY quickly becoming a staple in the city’s R&B, jazz, and hip-hop communities.

“It’s just who he is. He is Black music. All of it. It’s in every note.” - Grammy...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cisco Swank

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

