MC4D Down Under Boat Cruise

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises
Sat, 29 Jun, 12:00 pm
DJNew York
From $24.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us with MC4D as we sail along the Hudson with views of the Statue of Liberty & more while partying to their hit Down Under Mixes.

A full-service bar will be available on the boat. Please bring a proper credit card and photo ID for purchases.

Arrive...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Project 91 & Club Rudy's.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 8 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MC4D

Venue

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises

83 North River Piers West 43nd Street and, 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

