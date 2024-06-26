DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Artico Festival @ GIORGIA FUMO

Parco della Zizzola
Wed, 26 Jun, 7:00 pm
ComedyBra
From €25.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

L'ottava edizione di Artico Festival inaugura con Vita Bassa, l’irresistibile spettacolo di Giorgia Fumo che racconta un universo di originali mondi comici.

Dopo il successo televisivo su Comedy Central, la stand-up comedienne porta al Parco della Zizzola...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione culturale Switch On Future.

Lineup

Venue

Parco della Zizzola

Strada Fey 1, 12042 Bra provincia di Cuneo, Italia
Doors open7:00 pm

