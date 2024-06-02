DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Over Easy - Queer Dance Party

Songbyrd
Sun, 2 Jun, 1:00 pm
PartyWashington D.C.
$6.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DJs Clamazon + Tezrah

A daytime tea dance for queers and their friends returns in 2024 to kick off Pride Month. Over Easy is a trans-positive, all-gender-inclusive, anti-racist, pro-consensual makeout space.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.