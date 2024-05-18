Top track

LOVERSOUNDS: Loverground, Valentino & Friends

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sat, 18 May, 4:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Juju's are excited to welcome LOVERSOUNDS, an all-day terrace party & club night curated by Loverground. He'll be joined by fellow DJ & producer Valentino on the decks, plus an exciting artist Rubén Landini, opening with a set of cumbias and latin grooves....

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Loverground, Valentino

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open4:00 pm
350 capacity

