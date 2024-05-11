DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TERRACE PARTY by Uncut Jams

Patterns
Sat, 11 May, 3:00 pm
DJBrighton
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
HELLO SUMMERTIME

We are back! Our first terrace party of the summer season at the venue of your dreams, Patterns.

11th May 3-8pm out the front of the gaff, expect lots of hunky house, disco, electronica and techno as we boogie out in the sunshine

Did we...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open3:00 pm
600 capacity

