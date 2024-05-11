DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
HELLO SUMMERTIME
We are back! Our first terrace party of the summer season at the venue of your dreams, Patterns.
11th May 3-8pm out the front of the gaff, expect lots of hunky house, disco, electronica and techno as we boogie out in the sunshine
Did we...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs