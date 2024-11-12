Top track

On Time For Her

Sans Soucis

Oslo Hackney
Tue, 12 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

On Time For Her
About

FORM Presents

SANS SOUCIS

Plus Support

This is a 16+ event
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sans Soucis

Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

