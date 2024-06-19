Top track

Deke Dickerson and the Whippersnappers - Wild Wild Thing

Deke Dickerson and the Whippersnappers

Elkton Music Hall
Wed, 19 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Deke Dickerson

Event information

“It’s a tough job, but somebody’s got to do it,” claims journeyman musician/singer/entertainer Deke Dickerson. As usual, Dickerson adds dry wit to a serious proclamation of his career intent: keeping America’s roots music alive while interjecting new creat...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Flea Bops, Deke Dickerson

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be seats?

There will be seats for those that need them.

