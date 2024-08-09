Top track

Krallice

Alchemy
Fri, 9 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$19.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Krallice is an American black metal band formed by New York City musicians Colin Marston, Mick Barr, Nick McMaster and Lev Weinstein. They play an experimental, highly technical style of black metal. They have been described as "one of the most interesting...

All ages
Intrinsic Events and Alchemy Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Krallice

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

