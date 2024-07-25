Top track

See You Later Fuckface

Sloppy Seconds, The Queers, The Raging Nathans

The Brooklyn Monarch
Thu, 25 Jul, 7:00 pm
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sloppy Seconds

The Queers

The Raging Nathans

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sloppy Seconds, THE QUEERS, The Raging Nathans

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

