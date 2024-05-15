DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Upside Down #1 - Open air + Waacking by Sofia

Le Mazette
Wed, 15 May, 7:00 pm
PartyParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LE GRAND RETOUR !

Après le succès de la première édition, nos workshops de danse Upside Down signent leur retour dès le 15 mai. Pour cette première session, on retrouve Sofia pour un workshop de Waacking. Sofia est danseuse, philologue et co-organisatrice...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open5:00 pm

