DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LE GRAND RETOUR !
Après le succès de la première édition, nos workshops de danse Upside Down signent leur retour dès le 15 mai. Pour cette première session, on retrouve Sofia pour un workshop de Waacking. Sofia est danseuse, philologue et co-organisatrice...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.