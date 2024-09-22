Top track

Spielmann - Just Like Everybody Else

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Spielmann

The Lanes
Sun, 22 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Spielmann - Just Like Everybody Else
Got a code?

About

Described as Harry Styles for 6 Music Dads or Brandon Flowers doing Phoenix Nights, Spielmann has been around the block: As a songwriter, producer, band member, DJ, promoter…and now, after a good decade, and varying degrees of success, as a front person an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spielmann

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.