Ted Rosenthal Trio: Plays the Music of Thelonious Monk & Bud Powell

The Century Room
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

($20-$30 | 7pm & 8:30pm sets) Ted Rosenthal returns to the Century Room! This time, he will be playing selections from the fantastic repertoire of legendary jazz pianists Thelonious Monk and Bud Powell!

Arthur Vint - Drums

Scott Black - Bass

Ted Rosenthal

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by the Century Room
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

