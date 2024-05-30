DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
($20-$30 | 7pm & 8:30pm sets) Ted Rosenthal returns to the Century Room! This time, he will be playing selections from the fantastic repertoire of legendary jazz pianists Thelonious Monk and Bud Powell!
Arthur Vint - Drums
Scott Black - Bass
Ted Rosenth...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.